How to Watch the Penguins vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) will visit the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.
The Blues' game against the Penguins will air on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT, so tune in to take in the action.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Penguins were 19th in goals against, allowing 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.
- They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.
- The 63 power-play goals the Penguins scored last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 290 power-play chances.
- The Penguins were 14th in the league with a 21.72% power-play conversion rate.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|82
|25
|76
|101
|101
|81
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|82
|33
|60
|93
|67
|59
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|82
|27
|56
|83
|105
|82
|49.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|78
|36
|37
|73
|48
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|82
|28
|32
|60
|42
|29
|47.6%
Blues Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blues' total of 298 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 27th in the league.
- The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the NHL.
- Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.
- The Blues had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blues had the league's 22nd-ranked power-play percentage (19.33%).
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|79
|37
|36
|73
|55
|54
|35.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|63
|26
|41
|67
|31
|35
|29.9%
|Robert Thomas
|73
|18
|47
|65
|40
|67
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|82
|21
|44
|65
|47
|41
|46.5%
|Kevin Hayes
|81
|18
|36
|54
|35
|40
|49.4%
