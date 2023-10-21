Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) battle the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Penn State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 26, Penn State 22

Ohio State 26, Penn State 22 Ohio State has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Buckeyes have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter and won each of them.

Penn State will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Nittany Lions have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +155 moneyline set for this game.

The Buckeyes have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Penn State (+4.5)



Penn State (+4.5) Ohio State has three wins in six games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Buckeyes have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Penn State has covered the spread every time so far this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Three of Ohio State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points.

This season, three of Penn State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 45.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 80.3 points per game, 34.8 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.7 59.5 55.8 Implied Total AVG 40.8 45.3 36.3 ATS Record 3-2-1 2-1-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 47.2 47.5 Implied Total AVG 35.4 36.3 34 ATS Record 5-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.