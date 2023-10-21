Our computer model predicts the Michigan Wolverines will beat the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Spartan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (46.5) Michigan 34, Michigan State 11

Week 8 Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 96.8% chance to win.

The Wolverines have beaten the spread three times in six games.

Michigan has 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

The Wolverines have played six games this season and three of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 2.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Michigan contests.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans are 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Michigan State's games this year have averaged an over/under that equals the point total in this matchup.

Wolverines vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 39.4 6.7 35.8 6 48.5 8.5 Michigan State 22 24.3 23 23.3 20 26.5

