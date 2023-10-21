Big 12 action features the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. TCU matchup.

Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline TCU Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-6.5) 58.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-6.5) 59.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Kansas State vs. TCU Betting Trends

Kansas State has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

TCU has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.

Kansas State & TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 TCU To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

