Can we expect Jeff Carter lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

  • Carter is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
  • Carter has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded eight goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
