Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Enterprise Center. Does a bet on Guentzel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jake Guentzel vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel's plus-minus this season, in 19:22 per game on the ice, is +1.

In one of four games this season, Guentzel has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of four games this season, Guentzel has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Guentzel has an assist in three of four games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Guentzel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Guentzel has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, conceding 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 4 Games 2 6 Points 1 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

