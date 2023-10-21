Evgeni Malkin will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Fancy a bet on Malkin in the Penguins-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Malkin has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 17:52 on the ice per game.

Malkin has a goal in three games this season through four games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Malkin has recorded a point in a game three times this season over four games played, with multiple points in two games.

Malkin has had an assist twice this year in four games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Malkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

Malkin has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Malkin Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

Defensively, the Blues allowed 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league action.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 4 Games 2 7 Points 5 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.