On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Erik Karlsson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Karlsson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing eight goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

