When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Bryan Rust score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in three of four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Rust has no points on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up eight goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.