The SMU Mustangs (4-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Temple Owls (2-5) on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in an AAC battle.

SMU sports the 39th-ranked offense this year (33.3 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 17th-best with just 17 points allowed per game. This season has been rough for Temple on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling only 21.9 points per game (24th-worst) and surrendering 35.6 points per game (11th-worst).

Below in this story, we'll give all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

SMU vs. Temple Key Statistics

SMU Temple 417.2 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (58th) 311.3 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.4 (123rd) 157.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.3 (114th) 259.3 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.3 (40th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 4 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (131st)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 1,467 yards passing for SMU, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 93 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylan Knighton has 358 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 31 times this year and racked up 161 yards (26.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Jordan Kerley has hauled in 12 receptions for 223 yards (37.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jake Bailey has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 36.7 yards per game.

RJ Maryland's 18 receptions are good enough for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has recored 1,741 passing yards, or 248.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.2% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Joquez Smith has rushed for 280 yards on 59 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Darvon Hubbard has rushed for 222 yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 193 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr.'s 394 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 27 receptions on 45 targets with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has 25 receptions (on 36 targets) for a total of 305 yards (43.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dante Wright's 21 grabs (on 43 targets) have netted him 263 yards (37.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed SMU or Temple gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.