The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros for Game 5 of the ALCS, at 5:07 PM ET on Friday, with the series tied up at two games each.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Time: 5:07 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers' Montgomery (10-11) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 32 games.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.

In 32 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They have 1441 hits, third in baseball, with 222 home runs (seventh in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Astros in two games, and they have gone 11-for-49 with a double, a home run and an RBI over 13 innings.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (13-8) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.22 ERA in 162 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 27 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.

Verlander is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Verlander is aiming for his 23rd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per start.

In six of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8).

Justin Verlander vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.452) and ranks third in home runs hit (233) in all of MLB. They have a collective .263 batting average, and are second in the league with 1470 total hits and third in MLB action scoring 881 runs.

Verlander has a 1.98 ERA and a 0.951 WHIP against the Rangers this season in 13 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .196 batting average over two appearances.

