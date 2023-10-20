If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Ohio County, West Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

    • Ohio County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Wheeling Central Catholic High School at Harbor Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Harborcreek, PA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brooke High School at Wheeling Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Wheeling, WV
    • Conference: Two Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

