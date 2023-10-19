Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The contests in a Week 8 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in West Virginia include the James Madison Dukes taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
James Madison Dukes at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 19
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)
Oklahoma State Cowboys at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: West Virginia (-3.5)
