The James Madison Dukes (6-0) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) in a Sun Belt matchup on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. An over/under of 49.5 is set for the game.

James Madison is compiling 399 yards per game on offense (63rd in the FBS), and rank 52nd on defense, yielding 352.8 yards allowed per game. With 30.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Marshall ranks 55th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 89th, allowing 28.5 points per game.

Marshall vs. James Madison Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

James Madison vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -3.5 -115 -105 49.5 -115 -105 -185 +150

Marshall Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Thundering Herd are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 446.7 yards per game (-13-worst in college football) and allowing 436.3 (22nd-worst).

The Thundering Herd are scoring 35.3 points per game in their past three games (46th in college football), and giving up 41.3 per game (-117-worst).

In its past three games, Marshall has thrown for 298 yards per game (41st in the nation), and conceded 198 through the air (99th).

The Thundering Herd are 12th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (148.7), and -116-worst in rushing yards allowed (238.3).

The Thundering Herd have no wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

Marshall's past three games have all hit the over.

Week 8 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

The Thundering Herd have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Four of Marshall's five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

Marshall has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Marshall has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall this season. He has 1,506 passing yards (251 per game) while completing 68.6% of his passes. He's tossed seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 196 yards (32.7 ypg) on 73 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 124 times for 641 yards, with 11 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Darryle Simmons leads his squad with 207 receiving yards on 19 catches.

Caleb Coombs has recorded 197 receiving yards (32.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Cade Conley has racked up 167 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Sam Burton leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has two TFL and 21 tackles.

Eli Neal, Marshall's leading tackler, has 31 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Micah Abraham has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with eight tackles and two passes defended.

