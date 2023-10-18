2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Schedule: Wednesday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
On Wednesday, October 18, competitors will tackle the par-70, 7,079-yard course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan in the first round of the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with a purse of $8.5M on the line. Keegan Bradley earned the victory the last time out at this tournament.
How to Watch the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Start Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Top-Ranked Participants
|World Rank
|Xander Schauffele
|6th
|Keegan Bradley
|16th
|Collin Morikawa
|20th
|Rickie Fowler
|24th
|Sung-Jae Im
|26th
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|9:46 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
|8:29 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Xander Schauffele, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama
|9:24 PM ET
|Hole 10
|J.J. Spaun, Nick Taylor, Tom Hoge
|8:18 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk
|9:13 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Ryo Hisatsune, Beau Hossler, Nicolai Hojgaard
|9:24 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Sahith Theegala, Sung-Jae Im, Kaito Onishi
|8:40 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Will Gordon, Takumi Kanaya, Eric Cole
|9:46 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Dylan Wu, Michael Kim, Sam Ryder
|8:07 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Joel Dahmen, Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes
|9:35 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Emiliano Grillo, Garrick Higgo, Davis Riley
