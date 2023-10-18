Rickard Rakell and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Rakell in that upcoming Penguins-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Rickard Rakell vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info

Rakell Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Rakell averaged 18:26 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

He scored a goal in a game 26 times last season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Rakell had an assist in 27 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists four times.

Rakell's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rakell Stats vs. the Red Wings in 2022-23

The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, conceding 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

