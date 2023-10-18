Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Red Wings on October 18, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Pittsburgh Penguins-Detroit Red Wings matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Penguins vs. Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs. Red Wings Prediction
|Penguins vs. Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
One of Pittsburgh's top contributing offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has six points (one goal, five assists) and plays an average of 18:25 per game.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 13
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Evgeni Malkin has two goals and four assists to total six points (two per game).
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Capitals
|Oct. 13
|1
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Sidney Crosby has four total points for Pittsburgh, with three goals and one assist.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 13
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Alex DeBrincat has recorded three goals and two assists in three games for Detroit, good for five points.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Devils
|Oct. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
J.T. Compher Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
J.T. Compher is one of the top contributors for Detroit with four total points (1.3 per game), with one goal and three assists in three games.
Compher Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
