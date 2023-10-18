Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Little Caesars Arena. There are prop bets for Letang available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Kris Letang vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info

Letang Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 64 games last season, Letang averaged 21:47 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

He scored a goal in a game 10 times last season over 64 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Letang had an assist in 23 of 64 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

The implied probability is 52.6% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Letang going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Letang Stats vs. the Red Wings in 2022-23

Defensively, the Red Wings allowed 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

