The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Evgeni Malkin, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Malkin in that upcoming Penguins-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info

Malkin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Malkin averaged 18:34 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -12.

He had a goal in 23 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 41 of 82 games last season, Malkin had an assist -- and 13 of those games included multiple assists.

Malkin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

Malkin has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Red Wings in 2022-23

The Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

