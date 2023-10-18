Erik Karlsson Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings - October 18
Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Little Caesars Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Karlsson against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.
Erik Karlsson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info
Penguins vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction
Penguins vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
Penguins vs Red Wings Player Props
Karlsson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 82 games last season, Karlsson averaged 25:36 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -26.
- He had a goal in 20 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.
- Karlsson had an assist in 51 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 20 of them.
- The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.
Karlsson Stats vs. the Red Wings in 2022-23
- The Red Wings allowed 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.
- Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.
