Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Little Caesars Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Karlsson against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Erik Karlsson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Karlsson averaged 25:36 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -26.

He had a goal in 20 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Karlsson had an assist in 51 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 20 of them.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Red Wings in 2022-23

The Red Wings allowed 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.

Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.

