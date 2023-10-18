Bryan Rust and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Fancy a wager on Rust in the Penguins-Red Wings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Bryan Rust vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info

Rust Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Rust averaged 17:40 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

He had a goal in 19 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Rust had an assist in 20 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Rust has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rust Stats vs. the Red Wings in 2022-23

The Red Wings allowed 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league action in goals against.

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

