Stetson versus South Florida is one of many strong options on Tuesday's NCAA Men's Soccer schedule.

Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Thomas University vs Jacksonville

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Northeastern vs Boston University

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Virginia Tech vs Queens

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Drexel vs Army

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Hofstra vs New Hampshire

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Loyola vs Saint Joseph's

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Lipscomb vs Mercer

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Presbyterian vs Furman

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Penn State vs Rutgers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Watch Cornell vs Binghamton

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch St. Bonaventure vs Bucknell

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Brown vs Rhode Island

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Massachusetts vs UMass Lowell

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Vermont vs Dartmouth

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch South Florida vs Stetson

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Louisville vs Oakland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Florida International vs Florida Gulf Coast

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Winthrop vs East Tennessee State

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Lehigh vs Pennsylvania

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Albany (NY) vs Colgate

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch George Mason vs Radford

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Bellarmine vs Belmont

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Harvard vs Holy Cross

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

