In Week 6 action at SoFi Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will face the Los Angeles Chargers defense and Asante Samuel Jr.. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Dallas receivers versus the Chargers' pass defense.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 43.9 8.8 23 78 11.00

CeeDee Lamb vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb's 358 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has collected 27 catches and one touchdown.

In terms of passing yards, Dallas is No. 18 in the league, with 1,015 (203 per game).

The Cowboys average the seventh-most points in the NFL, 26.8 per game.

Dallas ranks 18th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 33 times per game.

In the red zone, the Cowboys have been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 32 times, which ranks them second in the league.

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 20 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles has been one of the bottom defenses in the league, giving up the 10th-most pass yards in the NFL (299.8 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with seven passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Chargers have ceded 104 points, ranking 14th in the league with 26 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they are 12th in the NFL with 1,616 total yards allowed (404 per contest).

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Chargers have given up a touchdown pass to six players this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 35 25 Def. Targets Receptions 27 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 17 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 358 20 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.6 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 145 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

