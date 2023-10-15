The Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons are set to meet in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Terry McLaurin get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

This season McLaurin has 25 receptions (31 targets), leading his squad with 261 yards (52.2 per game) plus one TD.

McLaurin has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0

