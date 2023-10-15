The October 15 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) and Washington Commanders (2-3) features a showdown at the quarterback position, with Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the relevant numbers below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Howell this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Howell vs. Desmond Ridder Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Desmond Ridder 5 Games Played 5 68.6% Completion % 65.4% 1,349 (269.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,073 (214.6) 6 Touchdowns 4 6 Interceptions 3 101 (20.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 57 (11.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Falcons Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Falcons rank 11th in the NFL in points allowed (19.2 per game) and ninth in total yards allowed (295.2 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta is eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 954 (190.8 per game) and seventh in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.9).

Against the run, the Falcons have ceded 522 total rushing yards (15th in NFL) and rank 12th in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).

On defense, Atlanta is fifth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (38.5%) and fifth in third-down efficiency allowed (32.8%).

Who comes out on top when the Falcons and the Commanders square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 202.5 yards

: Over/Under 202.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Commanders Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Falcons have been midde-of-the-road in points allowed (19.2 per game), ranking 11th in the NFL.

When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta's D has been firing on all cylinders, with 954 passing yards allowed this year (eighth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Falcons have given up 522 rushing yards this season, ranking 15th in the league. When it comes to rushing TDs allowed, they rank second in the NFL with one.

On defense, Atlanta is fifth in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 32.8%. It is fifth in red-zone percentage allowed at 38.5%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.