How to Watch Commanders vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) host a struggling Washington Commanders (2-3) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Commanders have lost three games in a row.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders rack up just 2.6 more points per game (21.8) than the Falcons surrender (19.2).
- The Commanders average 28.6 more yards per game (323.8) than the Falcons give up per contest (295.2).
- This year Washington runs for 13.4 fewer yards per game (91) than Atlanta allows (104.4).
- The Commanders have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Commanders Away Performance
- The Commanders put up 33 points per game on the road (11.2 more than their overall average), and give up 33.5 away from home (1.5 more than overall).
- The Commanders' average yards gained (376.5) and allowed (407) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 323.8 and 372.2, respectively.
- Washington accumulates 262 passing yards per game in road games (29.2 more than its overall average), and concedes 294 in away games (55.4 more than overall).
- The Commanders' average yards rushing in away games (114.5) is higher than their overall average (91). And their average yards conceded on the road (113) is lower than overall (133.6).
- On the road, the Commanders convert 40.7% of third downs and allow 33.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (36.7%), and less than they allow (41.2%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|Buffalo
|L 37-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Philadelphia
|L 34-31
|FOX
|10/5/2023
|Chicago
|L 40-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at New England
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.