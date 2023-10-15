The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) host a struggling Washington Commanders (2-3) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Commanders have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Commanders Insights

The Commanders rack up just 2.6 more points per game (21.8) than the Falcons surrender (19.2).

The Commanders average 28.6 more yards per game (323.8) than the Falcons give up per contest (295.2).

This year Washington runs for 13.4 fewer yards per game (91) than Atlanta allows (104.4).

The Commanders have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Commanders Away Performance

The Commanders put up 33 points per game on the road (11.2 more than their overall average), and give up 33.5 away from home (1.5 more than overall).

The Commanders' average yards gained (376.5) and allowed (407) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 323.8 and 372.2, respectively.

Washington accumulates 262 passing yards per game in road games (29.2 more than its overall average), and concedes 294 in away games (55.4 more than overall).

The Commanders' average yards rushing in away games (114.5) is higher than their overall average (91). And their average yards conceded on the road (113) is lower than overall (133.6).

On the road, the Commanders convert 40.7% of third downs and allow 33.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (36.7%), and less than they allow (41.2%).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Buffalo L 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-31 FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago L 40-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 at Atlanta - CBS 10/22/2023 at New York - CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 11/5/2023 at New England - FOX

