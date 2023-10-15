At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons are at home against the Washington Commanders.

Check out the best contributors in this matchup between the Falcons and the Commanders, and what player prop bets to consider.

Sign up to bet on the Falcons-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 37.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 34.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 50.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 58.5 (-113) 7.5 (-120) Antonio Gibson - - 14.5 (-113) Dyami Brown - - 11.5 (-113) Sam Howell 233.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) - Jahan Dotson - - 33.5 (-113)

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Drake London - - 45.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 33.5 (-113) Desmond Ridder 203.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Bijan Robinson - 69.5 (-113) 24.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 31.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.