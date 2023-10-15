Washington (2-3) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Atlanta on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Falcons favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Falcons match up with the Commanders. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Commanders vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Commanders have led after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

The Falcons have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging two points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Commanders have won the second quarter in three games, and they've lost the second quarter in two games.

In five games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost three times, and tied one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Falcons have won the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 2.6 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this year. It is giving up four points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in two games.

In five games this season, the Falcons have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and won three times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up four points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have led two times (1-1 in those games) and have been losing three times (1-2) at the conclusion of the first half.

In five games this year, the Falcons have been losing after the first half four times (2-2 in those games) and been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

Through five games this season, the Commanders have been outscored in the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (2-1).

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (3-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second half.

