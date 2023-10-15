Will Brian Robinson Jr. Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 6?
In the Week 6 game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)
- Robinson has churned out a team-high 271 rushing yards (54.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- Robinson also has nine receptions for 88 yards (17.6 per game) and one TD.
- Robinson has scored a rushing TD in two games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.
- He has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.
Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|59
|0
|1
|7
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|18
|87
|2
|2
|42
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|10
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|14
|45
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|6
|10
|0
|4
|33
|0
