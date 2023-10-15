With the Washington Commanders squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Antonio Gibson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34 if he scores a TD)

Gibson has rushed for 54 yards (10.8 per game) on 13 carries.

Gibson also has 12 catches for 132 receiving yards (26.4 per game).

In five games, Gibson has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Antonio Gibson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0

