Looking to see how the two games featuring CAA teams played out in Week 7 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading for key players and results from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

LIU Post vs. Maine

Week 7 CAA Results

Maine 24 LIU Post 13

Maine Leaders

  • Passing: Derek Robertson (20-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Tavion Banks (21 ATT, 73 YDS)
  • Receiving: Joe Gillette (8 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS)

LIU Post Leaders

  • Passing: Ethan Greenwood (13-for-20, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Greenwood (21 ATT, 69 YDS)
  • Receiving: Michael Love (2 TAR, 2 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

MaineLIU Post
339Total Yards357
235Passing Yards193
104Rushing Yards164
0Turnovers2

Next Week's CAA Games

Richmond Spiders at North Carolina A&T Aggies

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Truist Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Monmouth Hawks at Elon Phoenix

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Rhodes Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Hampton Pirates

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Armstrong Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Towson Tigers at William & Mary Tribe

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Rhode Island Rams at Albany (NY) Great Danes

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

New Hampshire Wildcats at Stony Brook Seawolves

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Maine Black Bears at Campbell Fighting Camels

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

