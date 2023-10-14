Penguins vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 14
The Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1) host the Calgary Flames (1-0) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT. The Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-0 in their last outing, while the Flames are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.
Penguins vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Flames 4, Penguins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)
Penguins vs Flames Additional Info
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins had a 40-31-11 record overall, with a 9-11-20 record in matchups that needed overtime, last season.
- In the 31 games Pittsburgh played that were decided by one goal, it had a 13-8-10 record (good for 36 points).
- In the 13 games last season the Penguins recorded only one goal, they went 1-11-1 (three points).
- Pittsburgh took 10 points from the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (3-11-4 record).
- The Penguins were 36-7-6 when they scored three or more goals (to register 78 points).
- In the 28 games when Pittsburgh recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-11-2 to record 32 points.
- In the 43 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh was 26-14-3 (55 points).
- The Penguins were outshot by their opponent 37 times, and went 12-17-8 (32 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|16th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|3.15
|19th
|19th
|3.21
|Goals Allowed
|3.01
|13th
|4th
|34.4
|Shots
|36
|2nd
|25th
|32.8
|Shots Allowed
|27.3
|3rd
|14th
|21.72%
|Power Play %
|19.84%
|19th
|16th
|79.09%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.59%
|5th
Penguins vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
