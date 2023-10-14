Saturday's NHL schedule includes a projected competitive outing between the Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Calgary Flames (1-0, -105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Penguins Moneyline Flames Moneyline Total BetMGM -115 -105 6.5

Penguins vs Flames Additional Info

Penguins vs. Flames Betting Trends

The Penguins have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Flames have not played as an underdog this season.

Pittsburgh has been a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Calgary has not played with moneyline odds of -105 or longer once this season.

Penguins Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Reilly Smith 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-175) Rickard Rakell 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-118) 2.5 (-118) Kris Letang 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+100)

