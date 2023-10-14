How to Watch the Penguins vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
The Penguins-Flames matchup will air on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT, so tune in to take in the action.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Penguins vs Flames Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Penguins were 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.
- The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 290 power-play chances.
- The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|82
|25
|76
|101
|101
|81
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|82
|33
|60
|93
|67
|59
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|82
|27
|56
|83
|105
|82
|49.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|78
|36
|37
|73
|48
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|82
|28
|32
|60
|42
|29
|47.6%
Flames Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Flames gave up 3.0 goals per game (247 in total), 13th in the NHL.
- The Flames had 258 goals last season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- Their +11 goal differential was 17th in the league.
- With 50 power-play goals (on 252 chances), the Flames were 18th in the NHL.
- The Flames' power-play percentage (19.84) put them 19th in the league.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|80
|22
|42
|64
|33
|42
|55.7%
|Nazem Kadri
|82
|24
|32
|56
|50
|34
|47.5%
|Mikael Backlund
|82
|19
|37
|56
|43
|60
|50.9%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|79
|15
|40
|55
|62
|34
|33.3%
|Rasmus Andersson
|79
|11
|38
|49
|51
|29
|-
