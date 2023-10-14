The Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins-Flames matchup will air on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT, so tune in to take in the action.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Penguins vs Flames Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Penguins were 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 290 power-play chances.

The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0% Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53% Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3% Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50% Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

Flames Stats & Trends (2022)

The Flames gave up 3.0 goals per game (247 in total), 13th in the NHL.

The Flames had 258 goals last season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.

Their +11 goal differential was 17th in the league.

With 50 power-play goals (on 252 chances), the Flames were 18th in the NHL.

The Flames' power-play percentage (19.84) put them 19th in the league.

Flames Key Players