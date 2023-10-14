The Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins-Flames matchup will air on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT, so tune in to take in the action.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Flames Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Penguins were 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.
  • The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 290 power-play chances.
  • The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0%
Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53%
Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3%
Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50%
Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

Flames Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Flames gave up 3.0 goals per game (247 in total), 13th in the NHL.
  • The Flames had 258 goals last season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.
  • Their +11 goal differential was 17th in the league.
  • With 50 power-play goals (on 252 chances), the Flames were 18th in the NHL.
  • The Flames' power-play percentage (19.84) put them 19th in the league.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Lindholm 80 22 42 64 33 42 55.7%
Nazem Kadri 82 24 32 56 50 34 47.5%
Mikael Backlund 82 19 37 56 43 60 50.9%
Jonathan Huberdeau 79 15 40 55 62 34 33.3%
Rasmus Andersson 79 11 38 49 51 29 -

