The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) and Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) will face each other in a clash of Big Ten rivals at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Indiana?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 40, Indiana 5

Michigan 40, Indiana 5 Michigan has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Wolverines have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.

This season, Indiana has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Hoosiers have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least on the moneyline.

The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan (-33.5)



Michigan (-33.5) Michigan has covered the spread two times in 2023.

The Wolverines have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 33.5 points or more in three chances.

Indiana has two wins versus the spread in four games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Indiana has played two games with a combined score over 45.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 58.1 points per game, 12.6 points more than the total of 45.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 54.8 42.8 Implied Total AVG 40.2 46.7 30.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Indiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 51.8 49.5 Implied Total AVG 34.5 35.3 32 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

