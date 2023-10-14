Oddsmakers project a close game between Sun Belt foes when the Georgia State Panthers (4-1) host the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. Marshall is a 1.5-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 53.5.

Georgia State is averaging 31 points per game on offense, which ranks them 57th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 59th, giving up 23.8 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Marshall is posting 31.6 points per contest (51st-ranked). It ranks 73rd in the FBS defensively (26 points given up per game).

Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Marshall Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Thundering Herd are accumulating 421 yards per game (-16-worst in college football) and conceding 393 (93rd), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Thundering Herd are putting up 35.3 points per game (43rd in college football) and allowing 33.3 per game (-75-worst).

Marshall is 90th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (253 per game), and 54th in passing yards given up (173.3).

The Thundering Herd are accumulating 168 rushing yards per game in their past three games (91st in college football), and allowing 219.7 per game (-101-worst).

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Marshall has gone over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Marshall lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Marshall has played as an underdog of -105 or more once this season and lost that game.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall this season. He has 1,205 passing yards (241 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 187 yards (37.4 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has run for 538 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Caleb Coombs' 185 receiving yards (37 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 19 catches on 25 targets with two touchdowns.

Cade Conley has recorded 167 receiving yards (33.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 18 receptions.

Caleb McMillan's 20 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Burton has racked up 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up two TFL and 19 tackles.

Eli Neal is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 27 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

J.J. Roberts has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 15 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

