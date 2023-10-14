Sun Belt action features the Georgia State Panthers (4-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Panthers favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Marshall matchup in this article.

Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Marshall vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-1.5) 55.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-1.5) 56.5 -113 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Marshall vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Marshall has won two games against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Georgia State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Panthers have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

