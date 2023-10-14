The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) take on a fellow SEC foe when they host the Auburn Tigers (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU has struggled defensively, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS (32.3 points allowed per game) this season. However, the defensive unit ranks fifth-best on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 44.8 points per game. Auburn ranks 93rd with 358.2 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 26th with 323.8 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

LSU vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

LSU vs. Auburn Key Statistics

LSU Auburn 548.5 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.2 (116th) 445.7 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.8 (15th) 210.7 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202 (20th) 337.8 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (123rd) 4 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,970 yards, completing 72.9% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 422 yards (70.3 ypg) on 75 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has racked up 488 yards on 81 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Malik Nabers' 771 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has totaled 46 receptions and six touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 603 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy's nine catches have yielded 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn this season. He has 643 passing yards (128.6 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 198 yards (39.6 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has run the ball 50 times for 202 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jay Fair has hauled in 196 receiving yards on 18 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Rivaldo Fairweather has 15 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 145 yards (29 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shane Hooks' 16 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 106 yards and one touchdown.

