Our projection model predicts the Idaho Vandals will beat the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday, October 14 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kibbie Dome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Idaho vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-16.1) 57.8 Idaho 37, Montana 21

Week 7 Predictions

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Vandals games.

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies went 7-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Grizzlies games went over the point total.

Vandals vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho 35.7 21.8 36.0 27.0 35.6 20.8 Montana 28.0 19.0 26.7 16.7 29.3 21.3

