The Pittsburgh Penguins hit the road to fce off against the Washington Capitals on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Friday's matchup.

Penguins vs. Capitals Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Capitals 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+100)

Capitals (+100) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins went 9-11-20 in overtime matchups last season on their way to an overall record of 40-31-11.

Pittsburgh picked up 36 points (13-8-10) in the 31 games it played that were decided by one goal.

In the 13 games last season the Penguins scored only one goal, they went 1-11-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh scored exactly two goals in 18 games last season (3-11-4 record, 10 points).

The Penguins scored at least three goals 49 times, and went 36-7-6 in those games (to record 78 points).

In the 28 games when Pittsburgh scored a lone power-play goal, it had a 15-11-2 record (32 points).

In the 43 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh was 26-14-3 (55 points).

The Penguins were outshot by their opponent in 37 games, going 12-17-8 to record 32 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.09 20th 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.18 18th 4th 34.4 Shots 31.1 17th 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 14th 21.72% Power Play % 21.22% 16th 16th 79.09% Penalty Kill % 81.86% 11th

Penguins vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

