Penguins vs. Capitals: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 13
Friday's NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1) and the Washington Capitals (0-0-0) at Capital One Arena sees the Penguins as road favorites (-120 moneyline odds to win) against the Capitals (+100). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Penguins vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Penguins Moneyline
|Capitals Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-120
|+100
|6.5
Penguins vs. Capitals Betting Trends
- The Penguins have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).
- Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds set at -120 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.
- Washington has not played with moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season.
