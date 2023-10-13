The Pittsburgh Penguins go on the road to fce off against the Washington Capitals on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season were eighth-best in the NHL (on 290 power-play chances).

The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0% Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53% Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3% Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50% Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)

The Capitals' total of 261 goals allowed (3.2 per game) was 18th in the league.

The Capitals' 253 goals last season (3.1 per game) ranked them 20th in the league.

Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.

The Capitals had 52 power-play goals (on 245 chances), 16th in the NHL.

The Capitals scored on 21.22% of their power plays, No. 16 in the NHL.

Capitals Key Players