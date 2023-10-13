The Pittsburgh Penguins go on the road to fce off against the Washington Capitals on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The Penguins game against the Capitals can be watched on ESPN+ and Hulu, so tune in to catch the action.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.
  • They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.
  • The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season were eighth-best in the NHL (on 290 power-play chances).
  • The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0%
Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53%
Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3%
Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50%
Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Capitals' total of 261 goals allowed (3.2 per game) was 18th in the league.
  • The Capitals' 253 goals last season (3.1 per game) ranked them 20th in the league.
  • Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.
  • The Capitals had 52 power-play goals (on 245 chances), 16th in the NHL.
  • The Capitals scored on 21.22% of their power plays, No. 16 in the NHL.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 73 42 33 75 52 31 44.4%
Dylan Strome 81 23 42 65 42 45 48.8%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 81 12 43 55 63 43 47.5%
T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1%
Rasmus Sandin 71 7 28 35 48 25 -

