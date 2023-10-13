West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Harrison County, West Virginia, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Harrison County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Preston High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
