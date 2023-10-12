West Virginia vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 12
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the Houston Cougars (2-3) in a matchup on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Mountaineers favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Houston matchup.
West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
West Virginia vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-2.5)
|52.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-2.5)
|52.5
|-137
|+114
West Virginia vs. Houston Betting Trends
- West Virginia has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Houston has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Cougars have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
