The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Houston Cougars (2-3) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

West Virginia ranks 100th in total offense (347.4 yards per game) and 36th in total defense (335.4 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive perspective, Houston is posting 414 total yards per game (53rd-ranked). It ranks 106th in the FBS defensively (405.8 total yards allowed per game).

West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

West Virginia vs. Houston Key Statistics

West Virginia Houston 347.4 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414 (84th) 335.4 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.8 (58th) 191.8 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133 (94th) 155.6 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281 (25th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (4th) 5 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (38th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 544 yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns this season. He's also run for 185 yards (37 ypg) on 33 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 86 times for 348 yards (69.6 per game), scoring four times.

Hudson Clement's 239 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has collected 10 catches and three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 33.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Devin Carter has compiled nine grabs for 141 yards, an average of 28.2 yards per game.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,347 yards on 123-of-191 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 163 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 41 times for 218 yards (43.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sam Brown's 518 receiving yards (103.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 catches on 48 targets with one touchdown.

Joseph Manjack IV has put up a 292-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 33 targets.

Matthew Golden's 42 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

