Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The contests in a Week 7 college football slate sure to please for fans in West Virginia include the West Virginia Mountaineers playing the Houston Cougars at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 12
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: West Virginia (-2.5)
Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.