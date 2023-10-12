The contests in a Week 7 college football slate sure to please for fans in West Virginia include the West Virginia Mountaineers playing the Houston Cougars at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week

West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 12

Thursday, October 12 Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: West Virginia (-2.5)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!