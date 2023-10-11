The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks hit the ice at TD Garden on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Bruins-Blackhawks matchup on TNT and Max.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) made them the second-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their +127 goal differential was tops in the league.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins scored last season (11th in the NHL) came via 279 power-play chances.

The Bruins had the league's 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.22%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 232 chances.

The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Key Players