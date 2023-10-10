Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 7 college football action? Below, we outline how you can see all five games involving teams from the Sun Belt.

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, October 10 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

