Penguins vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 10
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks meet at PPG Paints Arena in the first game of the season on Tuesday, October 10 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
As the puck drops for the start of the NHL season, here's who we pick to take home the victory in Tuesday's action.
Penguins vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Penguins 5, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-2.8)
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins were 40-31-11 overall and 9-11-20 in overtime contests last season.
- Pittsburgh was 13-8-10 (36 points) in its 31 games decided by one goal.
- In the 13 games last season the Penguins scored only one goal, they went 1-11-1 (three points).
- Pittsburgh finished 3-11-4 in the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 10 points).
- The Penguins scored at least three goals in 49 games (36-7-6, 78 points).
- In the 28 games when Pittsburgh scored a lone power-play goal, it went 15-11-2 to register 32 points.
- When it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh was 26-14-3 (55 points).
- The Penguins' opponent had more shots in 37 games last season. The Penguins went 12-17-8 in those contests (32 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|16th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|2.46
|32nd
|19th
|3.21
|Goals Allowed
|3.65
|28th
|4th
|34.4
|Shots
|27
|31st
|25th
|32.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|28th
|14th
|21.72%
|Power Play %
|16.38%
|28th
|16th
|79.09%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.19%
|22nd
Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
