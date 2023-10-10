The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, October 10, in the opening game of the season for both teams.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Penguins were 19th in goals against, allowing 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins scored last season were eighth-best in the NHL (on 290 power-play chances).

The Penguins' 21.72% power-play conversion rate was 14th in the league.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0% Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53% Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3% Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50% Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks' total of 299 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Key Players